Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in voting
[NFA] President Trump’s reelection campaign sued New Jersey following the decision by the state’s
Democratic governor to mail a ballot to every voter in addition to in-person voting, making it the second state the campaign has sued over mail-in voting.
Colette Luke has the latest.
