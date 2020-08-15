[NFA] President Trump’s reelection campaign sued New Jersey following the decision by the state’s Democratic governor to mail a ballot to every voter in addition to in-person voting, making it the second state the campaign has sued over mail-in voting.

Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in voting

It’s a largely symbolic document that broadly outlines the party’s agenda. It doesn’t make everyone happy.

Six Democratic candidates for president join CBS News in the spin room to review their debate performance in Charleston, South Carolina.

Seven Democratic candidates for president took the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, in a debate hosted by CBS News. Watch the debate in its entirety here.

President Trump was able to marshal support from both political parties to pass criminal justice reform in 2018, but he also unwound policies former President..

Before this wide-eyed boy was making a name for himself in the music industry, he was just another grinning guy growing up in Rumson, New Jersey. This cute kid..

A century ago, educators at New Jersey's Boylan Street School taught in the outdoors to fight against tuberculosis, an infectious respiratory disease.

Trump Campaign Sues NJ Over Mail-in Voting Plans Trump Campaign Sues NJ Over Mail-in Voting Plans

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens LGBTQ bars in New Jersey and New York, which serve as community hubs and safe spaces.

New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Congressional hearings are scheduled with the postmaster general for Friday and Monday.

LeBron James says he will officially join Team Biden -- and will actively campaign for the V.P. and Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential..

The highly anticipated Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing will feature the testimony of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The president's tweet cited a report that some employees of the tire maker were told to avoid political garb at work.

President Trump spent part of his weekend attacking the U.S. Postal Service from his golf resort in...

The Postal Service's inspector general has launched a probe into recent changes at post offices...

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for New Jersey late on Tuesday to...