mackey on covid 19

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 weeks ago

The minute we decided to to close.

You are hearing from joe mackey for the first time.

The lifelong tippecanoe county resident is running against jim baird for the indiana district 4 congressional seat.

He says the us and state government could have done a better job with its response the covid-19 pandemic.

While plans were in place, mackey says too little late.

There was a lot to think about and a lot to plan for none of which occurred during the shutdown and now here are are in the summer we are starting to open things back up and there is still no plan.

Mackey says it would have been best for the state to draw up the plans for individual school districts instead of having them fend for themselves.

He hopes a covid-19 comprehensive plan is developed soon to help slow the spread of the virus.

The number of coronavirus cases