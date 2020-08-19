Legal Question: Mail In Vs. Absentee Ballots

Video Credit: KADN - Published 4 minutes ago

3 3 it is true that absentee voting is done by a mail in ballot- mail in voting is where as a jurisdiction submits.

Ballots through the mail to every registered voter regardless of whether not you won't want it's basically saying you can do the vote by mail- there are some issues concerns of the city of such a measure i know that's a hot issue but but absentee voting.

Is where a state says okay we're gonna make a special dispensation for people who qualify and those people can ask for ballots to be sent to them and then they can mail it in and so it is a it is a mailed in ballots but it is not mail in voting it is an absentee vote done via the mail.

So they're not exactly the same thing with respect to what the issues are i don't think anyone is saying absentee ballot voting is bad they're they're just saying that.

To make the election entirely accessible through mail in voting it is a security issue that's that's one of the things going on- i know that that we have a big issue going.

State has a- obviously we're in the middle of the pandemic you know and so we had some elections coming up.

That happened in the summertime in there were concerns on how do we do this safely and so what the state decided to do was expand absentee voting so where the normal qualifications are if you're over sixty five if you're out of the state if you're a student who is out of date.

You can be eligible to have a ballot mailed to you well they they relaxed it and said well if you have coded or if you're caring for someone who has it if you're under quarantine or if you have a health condition which puts you at risk for kobe.

You can have a ballot sent to you that's that's not something.

That's the normal course of election.

He he's arguing that well you know we're in phase two- it's not as bad the death rates aren't as high it's a little bit of the state interest is it is as high as it was before so we're going to only.

Expand the normal absentee voting to include people who have currently tested positive for the virus so the people who were in quarantine they won't be allowed to do it there's a lot of pushback john bel edwards doesn't want that he wants to use the summer restrictions so the real issue is one of the court's going to decide because this is getting really good.

No doubt about it- i just wanna make sure we know exactly.