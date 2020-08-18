Two Twitch streamers dislocated their shoulders on camera in the same day Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:59s - Published 4 minutes ago Two Twitch streamers dislocated their shoulders on camera in the same day Two separate streamers accidentally dislocated their shoulders on stream in the same bizarre day.On August 18, League of Legends player Toby “Udysof” Horne was reviewing chocolate bars and snacks when he recognized a familiar name in the audience.He greeted them with a celebratory whip that popped his shoulder out and landed him in the hospital.On the same day, variety streamer Hippiedude12345 was playing Fall Guys: Ultimate Showdown when he lost his first place win by seconds.He raised his arm to slam his desk but dislocated his shoulder when he swung down into the air.“Is this the Zoomer version of throwing your back out because you sneezed?” a Redditor joked on Udysof’s thread in /r/Livestreamfail.People injuring themselves on stream is not new in /r/Livestreamfail.But this is the first time where two different streamers incurred the same injury on the same day while doing the same thing.Both of them even dislocated the same side of their shoulders 0

