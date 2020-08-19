Multiple fires are burning in Contra Costa County, Alameda County, Santa Clara County, Stanislaus County, and San Joaquin County, California on Wednesday (August 19), causing terrible air quality.

SCU Lightning Complex fire causes terrible air quality in California

Cal Fire is calling them the 'SCU Lightning Complex.'

A total of 20 separate fires have been broken into three zones; the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone, and the Deer Zone, which make up the SCU Lightning Complex.

The fire is growing from 35,000 acres to a collective 85,000 acres.

Skies are covered in smoke from the wildfires around Bay Areas.

