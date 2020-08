Maryland Historical Society Holding Virtual Event To Mark 100th Anniversary Of Women's Suffrage Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:34s - Published 5 minutes ago Maryland Historical Society Holding Virtual Event To Mark 100th Anniversary Of Women's Suffrage This week marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving the right to vote, and the Maryland Historical Society is marking the occasion with a special virtual program. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Women's History in the Finger Lakes National Forest



2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote in America and those interested in the pioneering women who forged new trails during the Women’s Suffrage Movement can take a walk in.. Credit: Travels with Darley Duration: 02:13 Published on July 1, 2020