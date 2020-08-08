US coronavirus death toll surpasses 170,000 ahead of flu season

Global  
 

Growing concern that the U.

S istesting less for Corona virus.

Even asover 1000 Americans die daily from thedisease.

The average number of Coronavirus tests per day dropping by morethan 68,000 compared to the last twoweeks of July.

That's according to thecovert tracking project.

It may betesting fatigue or a sense that whyshould I get tested if the resultsdon't come back for a week becausethey're not useful.

This virus is stillspreading widely in the communities.It's not under control.

Yet as testinghas slowed, positive rates increasedover the past week in 36 states as aFriday, according to Johns HopkinsUniversity's Corona Virus ResourceCenter in California, Nearly 8000 newcases reported on Sunday alone.

Theseven day positivity rate nearly 7%.

InIllinois, the state's governor,announcing new restrictions, will takeeffect tomorrow in an area across theborder from ST Louis, the Metro Eastregions showing an eight day averagepositivity rate above 8%.

And Chicago'smayor, warning her city is seeing asteady increase in cases fueled bypeople ages 18 to 29.

We just got abreak through the young people thatthey're not immune to this virus.Meanwhile, a schools and universitiescontinue working on their reopeningplans.

Several reporting outbreaks.

Ifwe want to have everything working andfootball in schools way need to get thecommunity spread of this virus.

Down.In Arizona, one school district iscanceling in person and online classesdue to a large number of staff absences.The J.

Oke Homes Unified SchoolDistrict in Santan Valley, Arizona,says it does not know when instructionwill resume in Georgia.

Cherokee CountyShutting down a third school due to acluster of cases.

More than a quarterof the students at Creek View HighSchool in quarantine.

The University ofNorth Carolina at Chapel Hill reportinga for fourth cluster of cases, this onebased in a residence hall and atOklahoma State University and offcampus.

Sorority House locked downafter reporting 23 cases.This large gathering at an off campushousing area near the University ofNorth Georgia going viral, sparkingconcern because no facemasks arevisible mass are not mandatory inGeorgia school outbreaks.

Notconcerning White House senior adviserand Trump's son in law Jared Kushner,who has young Children.

We absolutelywill be sending our kids back to school,and I have no fear in doing so.




