New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:49s
New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy
Raptors President files countersuit in courtside altercation

Cop Shoved Raptors President Masai Ujiri Twice During NBA Finals, Video Shows

 Here it is ... video proof Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was SHOVED FIRST in an altercation with a sheriff's deputy during the 2019 NBA Finals. It's..
New video shows deputy shove Raptors president Masai Ujiri during altercation at NBA Finals

 Body camera footage of an altercation between Masai Ujiri and a sheriff's deputy at last year's NBA Finals appears to show the deputy as the aggressor.
USATODAY.com

New video shows altercation between Raptors president Masai Ujiri and security guard

The Toronto Raptors issued a statement on Tuesday saying a recently released video proves team...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •ESPN•TMZ.com•USATODAY.com


Opinion: Raptors president Masai Ujiri owed apology from police over Finals assault

Raptors president Masai Ujiri's countersuit includes video showing an Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy...
USATODAY.com - Published

New video footage appears to show security guard inciting post-Finals altercation with Masai Ujiri

New video footage appears to show Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was shoved twice before...
CBC.ca - Published


Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Shoving Raptors' President [Video]

Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Shoving Raptors' President

Body-camera footage shows part of a 2019 altercation between Toronto Raptors' President Masai Ujiri and a California sheriff's deputy.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:06Published
Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Shoving Toronto Raptors' President [Video]

Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Shoving Toronto Raptors' President

Newly released body-cam footage shows a California cop shoving Toronto Raptors' president Masai Ujiri during game 6 of the 2019 NBA Championship.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:06Published
