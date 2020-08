Biden officially named Dem nominee Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:12s - Published 2 minutes ago 10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ASKING ANYONE WITH INFORMATIONTO PLEASE CONTACT THEM.WELL, THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONALCONVENTION CONTINUED LAST NIGHTWITH FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOEBIDEN FORMALLY ACCEPTING THEPARTY'S NOMINATION.DAY TWO OF THE CONVENTIONFEATURED AN EMOTIONAL SPEECHFROM BIDEN'S WIFE JILL AND AMISSION OF DEMOCRATS ANDCONSERVATIVES.





You Might Like

Tweets about this