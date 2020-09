Sweden's disease expert says just wearing face masks could be 'very dangerous' Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:59s - Published 3 weeks ago Sweden's disease expert says just wearing face masks could be 'very dangerous' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sweden's Top Infectious Disease Expert: Masks Are Very Dangerous Wearing face masks is "very dangerous" when it comes to COVID-19 outbreaks, says Sweden's top...

Newsmax - Published 3 weeks ago







Tweets about this