Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

Watch: 'Mangal abhishek' performed at Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple



On the occasion of Janmashtami, 'Mangal abhishek' was performed at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on August 12. Nation is dipped in the festive mood, devotees across the country are offering prayers. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu is being celebrated in the country as Krishna Janmashtami on August 11 and 12.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970