Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

Director Nishikant Kamat passed away at age of 50 on August 17. He was suffering from a liver ailment and was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital. Kamat made his directorial debut with Marathi film, Dombivali Fast, in 2005. Nishikant Kamat has also directed Hindi films such as Drishyam, Force, Rocky Handsome and Madaari. Bollywood celebrities expressed condolences over demise of the director.
On the occasion of Janmashtami, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash on August 12. He offered prayers at the temple. Nation is dipped in the festive mood, devotees across the country are offering prayers. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.
On the occasion of Janmashtami, 'Mangal abhishek' was performed at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on August 12. Nation is dipped in the festive mood, devotees across the country are offering prayers. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu is being celebrated in the country as Krishna Janmashtami on August 11 and 12.
A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the virus." Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22.