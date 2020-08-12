Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

Khairatabad Ganesha Association made a 9-feet tall Ganesha idol in Hyderabad ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The idol is in Dhanvantari avatar of Lord Vishnu, Dhanvantari means doctor of Gods.

Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav founder said, "The idol has been made in the avatar of Dhanvantari, doctor of Gods, as the world is facing a pandemic."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Deity Deity Natural or supernatural god or goddess, divine being


Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

ED raids multiple locations including Mumbai in Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case

 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities are conducting raids at 19 places across 4 locations in the Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case. The probe agency..
DNA
'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat passes away [Video]

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat passes away

Director Nishikant Kamat passed away at age of 50 on August 17. He was suffering from a liver ailment and was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital. Kamat made his directorial debut with Marathi film, Dombivali Fast, in 2005. Nishikant Kamat has also directed Hindi films such as Drishyam, Force, Rocky Handsome and Madaari. Bollywood celebrities expressed condolences over demise of the director.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Vishnu Vishnu One of the principle deities of Hinduism

Janmashtami 2020: Manish Sisodia offers prayers at Delhi's ISKCON Temple [Video]

Janmashtami 2020: Manish Sisodia offers prayers at Delhi's ISKCON Temple

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash on August 12. He offered prayers at the temple. Nation is dipped in the festive mood, devotees across the country are offering prayers. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
Watch: 'Mangal abhishek' performed at Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple [Video]

Watch: 'Mangal abhishek' performed at Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple

On the occasion of Janmashtami, 'Mangal abhishek' was performed at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on August 12. Nation is dipped in the festive mood, devotees across the country are offering prayers. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu is being celebrated in the country as Krishna Janmashtami on August 11 and 12.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Ganesha Ganesha Hindu god of new beginnings, success, and wisdom

Madras HC permits individuals to install and immerse Ganesha idols in Tamil Nadu

 The High Court has permitted only individuals and their families to install Ganesha idols and immerse them in nearby water bodies. Immersion in large public..
DNA

High Court permits individuals to install & immerse Ganesha idols in Tamil Nadu, amid Govt ban on public celebration

 Court has also emphasized that the Tamil Nadu's government's ban on public celebrations, processions, installation of idols in public on Ganesh Chaturthi will be..
DNA

BJP leader questions AIADMK government's 'manliness' over disallowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

 The Tamil Nadu government has prohibited erecting Ganesha idols, celebrations in public, carrying them around the city in processions and also immersing them in..
DNA
Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol [Video]

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the virus." Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:24Published

Dhanvantari Dhanvantari God of Ayurvedic medicine and physician of the gods


Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi Multi-day Hindu festival revering god Ganesh (August–September)

SC allows Jain temples at Mumbai's Dadar, Byculla, Chembur to open for worshippers on Aug 22, 23

 The court said this concession cannot be applied to any other temple or for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which involve large congregations.
DNA

Tweets about this

KidsVideosForK2

Kids Videos For Kids Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9 feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad https://t.co/Vg3EFIjld6 1 day ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia #Khairatabad #Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall #DhanvantariGanesh idol in #Hyderabad https://t.co/nuxAr3nzPQ 2 days ago