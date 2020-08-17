Cardi B Has Pamela Anderson Barb Wire-Inspired Photoshoot | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:27s - Published
3 weeks ago
Cardi B Has Pamela Anderson Barb Wire-Inspired Photoshoot | Billboard News
Cardi B's on fire!
On Tuesday (Aug.
19), the rapper shared new images from a red-hot photo shoot serving up her take on Pamela Anderson's iconic bounty hunter Barb Wire.
Plus, she also rocks out to Natti Natasha with her adorable daughter.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Selena Gomez Shares Favorite Memories Rare Beauty is officially launching at Sephora in less than two weeks, and well, if there's anyone more excited than us, it's Selena Gomez — aka the founder. Then, this weekend, Gomez got fans even.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago