Cardi B Has Pamela Anderson Barb Wire-Inspired Photoshoot | Billboard News

Cardi B's on fire!

On Tuesday (Aug.

19), the rapper shared new images from a red-hot photo shoot serving up her take on Pamela Anderson's iconic bounty hunter Barb Wire.

Plus, she also rocks out to Natti Natasha with her adorable daughter.


