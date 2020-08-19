Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vacaville Residents Talk About Harrowing Early Morning Escape From Wildfire

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:36s - Published
Vacaville Residents Talk About Harrowing Early Morning Escape From Wildfire

Vacaville Residents Talk About Harrowing Early Morning Escape From Wildfire

Kiet Do reports on growing Hennessey Fire forcing evacuations in Vacaville early Wednesday (8-19-2020)


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

LNU Lightning Complex Fire Burns Towards Vacaville, Prompts Evacuation Orders [Video]

LNU Lightning Complex Fire Burns Towards Vacaville, Prompts Evacuation Orders

Evacuations are being ordered in northwest Vacaville on Wednesday morning after the LNU Lightning Complex Fire exploded in size overnight.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:02Published
CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Evacuations In Santa Cruz Mountains, Southern San Mateo County [Video]

CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Evacuations In Santa Cruz Mountains, Southern San Mateo County

Thousands of people in the Santa Cruz Mountains and parts of southern San Mateo County have been told to evacuate early Wednesday due to the CZU Lightning Complex Fire. Anne Makovec reports. (8/19/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:34Published
Loyalton Fire near Nevada-California border heading towards 395 [Video]

Loyalton Fire near Nevada-California border heading towards 395

The Loyalton Fire is now 39,723 acres and 10% contained. The cause of the fire was lightning, according to the US Forest Service for the Tahoe National Forest. The Loyalton Fire is now 39,723 acres and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:45Published