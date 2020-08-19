Vacaville Residents Talk About Harrowing Early Morning Escape From Wildfire
Kiet Do reports on growing Hennessey Fire forcing evacuations in Vacaville early Wednesday (8-19-2020)
LNU Lightning Complex Fire Burns Towards Vacaville, Prompts Evacuation OrdersEvacuations are being ordered in northwest Vacaville on Wednesday morning after the LNU Lightning Complex Fire exploded in size overnight.
CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Evacuations In Santa Cruz Mountains, Southern San Mateo CountyThousands of people in the Santa Cruz Mountains and parts of southern San Mateo County have been told to evacuate early Wednesday due to the CZU Lightning Complex Fire. Anne Makovec reports. (8/19/20)
Loyalton Fire near Nevada-California border heading towards 395The Loyalton Fire is now 39,723 acres and 10% contained. The cause of the fire was lightning, according to the US Forest Service for the Tahoe National Forest. The Loyalton Fire is now 39,723 acres and..