Vacaville Residents Talk About Harrowing Early Morning Escape From Wildfire



Related videos from verified sources LNU Lightning Complex Fire Burns Towards Vacaville, Prompts Evacuation Orders



Evacuations are being ordered in northwest Vacaville on Wednesday morning after the LNU Lightning Complex Fire exploded in size overnight. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:02 Published 6 hours ago CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Evacuations In Santa Cruz Mountains, Southern San Mateo County



Thousands of people in the Santa Cruz Mountains and parts of southern San Mateo County have been told to evacuate early Wednesday due to the CZU Lightning Complex Fire. Anne Makovec reports. (8/19/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:34 Published 7 hours ago Loyalton Fire near Nevada-California border heading towards 395



The Loyalton Fire is now 39,723 acres and 10% contained. The cause of the fire was lightning, according to the US Forest Service for the Tahoe National Forest. The Loyalton Fire is now 39,723 acres and.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:45 Published 8 hours ago