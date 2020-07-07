Happy Photography Day! Man in India makes entire photography-themed HOUSE

A man who loved photography also had a dream to live in a house that resembled a camera.

And in this footage from August 16, Ravi Hongal turned that dream into a grand reality, it was just a matter of time before the world sat up and took notice.

For the past few days, photos of this unique house in Karnataka’s Belagavi city is breaking the internet.

Hongal, 49, has been a photographer for the last 33 years.

While Hongal’s love for photography is well known in the Belgavi area of India his recently-completed house has seen people from nearby areas arriving to take photographs and selfies with it.

Not just the house resembled a camera, he also named his three sons Canon, Nikon, and Epson.