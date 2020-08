Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:32s - Published 5 minutes ago

A Florida appeals court has ruled that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts.

Court: Secret videos can't be used in Robert Kraft massage case

COURT OF APPEALS RULEDSECRETELY RECORDED VIDEO OFALLEGED ACTS OF PROSTITUTION*CANNO* BE USED AS EVIDENCEAT TRIAL.

YOU MAY REMEMBER -KRAFT WAS CHARGED WITHMISDEMEANOR PROSTITUTION INFEBRUARY 2019, AFTER ALLEGEDLYVISITING THE ORCHIDS OF ASIADAY SPA IN JUPITER.

KRAFTPLEADED NOT GUILTY AND DENIESTHE ALLEGATIONS.

THE RULINGALSO IMPACTS OTHER DEFENDANTIN THE CASIN A STATEMENT, THE STATEATTORNEY'S OFFICE IN PALM BE