The park will become "a private film set for Tiger King-related television content for cable and and streaming services," owner Jeff Lowe announced Tuesday.



Related videos from verified sources Zoo Featured in ‘Tiger King’ to Close ‘Immediately’



Just when you thought the “Tiger King” story was over, it’s been revealed that the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park featured in the Netflix series is closing effective immediately. Buzz60’s.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:57 Published 3 hours ago 'Auba guarantees Arsenal 25 goals a season'



Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas says it is worth giving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a big new contract as he is guaranteed to be a success for the north London side. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:13 Published 6 hours ago Gentle & fearless kitty meets a giant African millipede



This sweet cat meets its owner's new giant African millipede for the first time and appears to be very intrigues by the giant insect. Check it out! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:32 Published 9 hours ago