Clay Travis isn't fazed by Lakers' Game 1 loss: 'It's far too early to panic'

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers fell in Game 1 to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, an upset that Clay Travis says he saw coming.

Hear Clay tell Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why it's far too early for Lakers fans to panic... there's plenty of time for them to come back and take the series.