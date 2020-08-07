ABC Announces Which Judges Are Returning to 'American Idol' | Billboard News

Kelly Clarkson Set to Fill In for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' | Billboard News'American Idol's inaugural winner Kelly Clarkson is helping out her old friend and former AI judge Simon Cowell.
"American Idol" to hold virtual auditionsABC's "American Idol" will hold virtual auditions for the show starting at 10 a.m. Monday.
'Idols for a Cause' virtual concertLocal American Idol finalist Dillon James is hosting a virtual concert with fellow contestant Jonny West to benefit 4H and FFA kids.