Fluker is up to the challenge.

He is the man tasked with replacing the best right guard in Ravens history.

D.J. Fluker steps into Ravens right guard spot 'lighter' and 'leaner'

D.J. Fluker, Ravens Guard: Those are big shoes to fill but I'm going to just be myself, come in and do what I do best and that's go and win a championship. Marshal Yanda, gone.

Thefuture hall-of- famer retiredafter 13 years.

Enter Fluker,the 29-year-old entering hiseighth NFL season.

Picked upas a free agent.

Fluker: Ijust feel at home here.

JoHarbaugh, Ravens Head Coach:Hevery well.

This is a big guyand itmuscle than when he signed.The 6-foot-5 Fluker says helost about ten pounds sincelast season to get down to348.

And also went from 44percent body fat to 22percent.

Fluker: Being able tomove like water.

Being able toflow.

You got to have sweetfeet to go on the field andplay offensive line.

Beinglighter, being leaner, beingmore explosive, that doeshelp.with his new teammates.Bradley Bozeman, Ravens Guard:Hewants to come off the ball,fire off.

Excited to have him onour team.

Excited to see whatwecontinuing to mesh every day.Head Coach John Harbaughkeeping a close eye on howthat offensive line is meshingas he tries out differentcombinations.

Harbaugh says hewants to have his startingo-line set by the end of themonth.

In Owings Mills, ShawnStepner, WMAR-2 News.A NEW SERVICE IS FOCUSED ONMAKING SURE KIDS IN BALTIMOCOUNTY... DON'T GO H