Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago

&lt;none&gt; with so many students of all ages taking online classes, cyber security experts are raising red flags about the potential for hackers and malicious online actors targeting kids.

Abc 36's christy bollinger found some simple things you can do to protect your kids and computer.

Uk cybersecurity director george insko"we are seeing more attacks because of covid 19 and the fact kids are online more."

And as school starts, that's c1 3 death.... which brings the city's total number of coronavirus- related deaths to 52.

Ots video tape:right students' online security &lt;none&gt; with so many students of all ages taking online classes, cyber security experts are raising red flags about the potential for