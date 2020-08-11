Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Students online security

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Students online security
Christy story at 5p

&amp;lt;none&amp;gt; with so many students of all ages taking online classes, cyber security experts are raising red flags about the potential for hackers and malicious online actors targeting kids.

Abc 36's christy bollinger found some simple things you can do to protect your kids and computer.

Uk cybersecurity director george insko"we are seeing more attacks because of covid 19 and the fact kids are online more."

And as school starts, that's c1 3 death.... which brings the city's total number of coronavirus- related deaths to 52.

Ots video tape:right students' online security &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; with so many students of all ages taking online classes, cyber security experts are raising red flags about the potential for




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

HK diocese promotes 'national identity', security law in Catholic schools

CNA Staff, Aug 11, 2020 / 11:00 am (CNA).- Catholic schools in Hong Kong have been told to...
CNA - Published Also reported by •Catholic Herald


Using a school-owned iPad with 2FA? You might run into a problem

Students use school-owned devices by the hundreds of millions worldwide. And every...
Macworld - Published

United States: Client Alert – Campus Safety And COVID-19: Clery Act Requirements In 2020 - Bowditch & Dewey

The Clery Act requires colleges and universities that receive federal funding to issue annual...
Mondaq - Published


Tweets about this

1tri1tu

tuminhtri RT @TMclaughlin3: "At Princeton University, students in a Chinese politics class will use codes instead of names on their work to protect t… 1 hour ago

TINanthropology

TINanthropology RT @rorytruex: The move to online education, coupled with the new National Security Law, has created something of a perfect storm for teach… 1 hour ago

taveljimena

Jimena Tavel Some Princeton students will use codes instead of names to protect their identities. An Amherst College prof could… https://t.co/7TuJEig2tS 1 hour ago

Volteer133

Volteer133 RT @JChengWSJ: @NeysunM @rorytruex @Lucy_Craymer At Amherst, one politics professor is considering anonymous online chats so students can s… 1 hour ago

therealkbd

Kelly Dyar RT @MCHarveyReports: In an effort to streamline log-ins and increase security in our online classrooms students are now required to create… 3 hours ago

micchiato

Mike Byrd RT @libshipwreck: Wild idea, but bear with me, what if instead of subjecting students to creepy invasive surveillance that likely won’t pre… 3 hours ago

MCHarveyReports

Harvey Reports In an effort to streamline log-ins and increase security in our online classrooms students are now required to crea… https://t.co/QxUNiEVgbg 4 hours ago

janmesh99989523

Janmesh Bhatt RT @AaiRIz: @nayan_ahir7 I will give you 1 CR cash/cheque.... If you can develop software and having server which can handle 50k students a… 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Visva Bharati University's students held protest outside Vice-Chancellor's residence in West Bengal [Video]

Visva Bharati University's students held protest outside Vice-Chancellor's residence in West Bengal

Students of Visva Bharati University in Birbhum held protest outside the residence of Vice-Chancellor Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty on August 18. Students were seen pushing security guards and breaking..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day [Video]

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
Virtual ROTC Cyber Academy [Video]

Virtual ROTC Cyber Academy

Two Aberdeen students spent a big part of their summer in front of computers learning about cyber-security.

Credit: WCBIPublished