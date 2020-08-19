Global  
 

Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell join Charles Benson to talk about day three of the DNC

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:12s - Published
The poltical panel is back for day three of the DNC.

Our Charles Benson was joined by Scott Walker and Mahlon Mitchell during our 4 p.m.

Show Wednesday.

LETS TALK ABOUT DAY THREE WITHOUR POLITICAL PANEL - FORMERREPUBLICAN GOVERNOR SCOTTWALKER AND FORMER DEMOCRATICCANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR MAHLONMITCHELL - PRESIDENT OF THEPROFESSIONAL FIRE FIGHTERS OFWISCONSIN AND A DNC AT LARGEMEMBER.




