Was Justin Bieber caught watching Selena Gomez new cooking show?



Related videos from verified sources Which 2020 Album Are You Binge-Listening To? | Billboard News



2020 took an unexpected turn when the coronavirus pandemic hit, but at least some of our favorite artists had already given us some great music to listen to while we're at home. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:01 Published 6 days ago Selena Gomez Invites Everyone To Her Virtual Movie Premiere



Selena Gomez is inviting everyone to the virtual premiere of her new movie, "This Is The Year." The actress co-stars with David Henrie in the film. The film is also Henrie's directorial feature debut.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 1 week ago Justin Bieber Dissed For Not Tipping Workers



Justin Bieber and Chance the rapper are slammed for allegedly not tipping at a restaurant. Plus - Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health struggles during the pandemic. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:07 Published 2 weeks ago