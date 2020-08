97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Ward Alderman in North Tonawanda

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:20s - Published 2 weeks ago

Bill Gosch was sworn in Wednesday as a second Ward Alderman, temporarily replacing the current Alderwoman who was just selected to serve as the city’s Clerk and Treasurer.

ALSO TONIGHT -- A97-YEAR-OLD WORLDWAR TWO VETERAN ISGETTING READY TOBEGIN A NEW JOB.7 EYEWITNESS NEWREPORTER ALAERREBHI INTRODUCESUS TO THE WAR HERO.... WHOSE BUFFALOSTRONG SPIRIT...KEEPS HIM MOVINGFORWARD.WILLIAM GOSCH, WHOGOES BY BILL, ISWWII VETERAN, ALIFELONG NORTHTONAWANDARESIDENT, SOMEONWITH A GREAT SENSEOF HUMOR, AND NOW -A NEW JOB.NATSHE'S BEING SWORN INAS A SECOND WARDALDERMAN,TEMPORARILREPLACING THECURRENTALDERWOMAN WHOJUST WAS JUSTSELECTED TUESDTO SERVE AS THECITY'S CLERK ANDTREASURER.THE 97-YEAR-OLDEXCITED TO TAKE ONTHE POSITION AND ISQUITE EXPERIENCED."AN ALDERMAN IS ONOF THE PEOPLE THATRUN THE CITY.

THEYISSUE ORDINANCESAND CONTROL THFUNCTION OF THECITY.""IT JUST SHOWS THATAGE IS NO BARRIER TOWISDOM, EXPERIENAND ABILITY TO SERVEGOSCH SAYS HEJOINED THE MARINECORPS IN DECEMBEROF 1942 AFTER THEBOMBING OF PEARLHARBOR.THIS WAS A FEWMONTHS AFTER HEGRADUATED HIGHSCHOOL, HE SPENT 2YEARS OVERSEAS."MY NEIGHBORACROSS THE STREETWAS A MARINE - HISNAME WAS JOHNBOLIN - AND HE WAS AMARINE IN THE FIRSTWORLD WAR.

AND IHAD QUITE A HIGHRESPECT FOR HIM ASAN INDIVIDUAL.

SO IULTIMATELY WENTINTO THE MARINECORPS."AFTER SERVING HISCOUNTRY, HWORKED IN THEHOUSING AUTHORITYAND EVEN IN FINEJEWELRY, GAININGTHE EXPERIENCE TCITY THOUGHT WASENOUGH TO OFFERHIM THE POSITION."IT'S A GOOD CITYLIVE IN, OURCOMMUNITY IS GOOD.WE HAVE A LOW CRIMERATE, WE HAVEGOOD CITY COUNCIL."STANDUP: "THE FIRSITEM IN HIS TO-DO LISTIS TO HELP PUT UP AMONUMEHONORING THEWOMEN WHWORKED INCONSTRUCTIDURING THE SECONDWORLD WAR.""MOST OF THE MENWENT INTO THEMILITARY TO SAY THELEAST, WHICH LEFT ALOT OFMANUFACTURINGJOBS OPEN IN OURCOMMUNITIES ALLOVER THE COUNTRY.AND WHO TOOKTHESE JOBS BUTWOMEN?"GOSCH SAYS HE WASSURPRISED BY THEOFFER BUT WASHAPPY TO ACCEPT IT.NATS CLAPPINGIN NT, AE, 7 EWN.