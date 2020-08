Free software options for the upcoming school year

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:22s - Published 4 minutes ago

BACK TO SCHOOL CANCOME WITH A LOT OFEXPENSES...INCLUDING COMPUTERSOFTWARE NEEDEDFOR MANYASSIGNMENTS.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER GILATMELAMED SHOWS USHOW YOU CAN SAVEYOUR MONEY... ANDSTILL GET THATHOMEWORK DONE.PENCILS ANDNOTEBOOKS MAY BELESS USEFUL THISYEAR.

IF YOURSTUDENT IS DOING AFORM OF REMOTELEARNING.YOU MIGHT NEED ACOMPUTERSOFTWAREPACKAGE.

SOME AREUPWARDS OF $100.CHRISTINE CARRBARMASSE WITHMISSION IGNITE SAYSTHERE IS "FREEWARE."SHORT FOR FREESOFTWARE.ONE OPTION... APACHEOPEN OFFICE.

ITS AFREE INTERNETDOWNLOAD.ANOTHER OPTION.

GSUITE...WITH A GOOGLEACCOUNT STUDENTSCAN TYPEASSIGNMENTS, MAKESPREADSHEETS, ANDCREATEPRESENTATIONS.BUT USER BEWARE.SOME SCHOOLS MAYREQUIRE SPECIFICSOFTWARE."FIND OUT WHAT YOUSCHOOL WANTS ANDNEEDS SO YOU CANOUTFIT YOUR HOMEWITH WHAT ISAPPROPRIATE."IF YOU DO NEEDMICROSOFT 365.AMAZON HAS A ONEYEAR PERSONALSUBSCRIPTION FORABOUT $10 LESS THANMICROSOFT'SWEBISTE.AND IF YOU'RE STILLLOOKING FORLAPTOPS.WE FOUND ABOUT ADOZENREFURBISHED ONESAT WALMARTIF YOU'RE STUDENT ISNOT ON THE MOVE.BARMASSE SAYS YOUCAN DITCH THELAPTOP FOR AGENERALLY CHEAPEROPTION."WHEN YOU'RE IN ANIN HOME SITUATIONDESKTOPS ARE AGREAT SOLUTION ANDTHEY'RE REALLY MUCHMORE STEADY WHENYOU TALK ABOUTSTEADY STATE."FOR A FULL LIST OFBACK TO SCHOOLTECH TIPS CLICK ONTHIS STORY ONWKBW.COMGILAT MELAMED, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.