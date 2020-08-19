Main Street Award

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 hours ago

Irby won the trailblazer award today from the Mississippi Main Street association.

Before there was a main street columbus, there was george irby.

Irby, a long-time board member, has been active in planning and marketing the downtown area of columbus.

He worked to secure a grant for the columbus riverwalk.

And as the administrator of the federal grant program for many years for the city, his co-workers say he has never left out an opportunity to enhance downtown the award is named for paul coggin who spent much of his time and talents working with mississippi's main street