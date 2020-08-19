Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Main Street Award

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Main Street Award

Main Street Award

Irby won the trailblazer award today from the Mississippi Main Street association.

Before there was a main street columbus, there was george irby.

Irby won the trailblazer award today from the mississippi main street association.

Irby, a long-time board member, has been active in planning and marketing the downtown area of columbus.

He worked to secure a grant for the columbus riverwalk.

And as the administrator of the federal grant program for many years for the city, his co-workers say he has never left out an opportunity to enhance downtown the award is named for paul coggin who spent much of his time and talents working with mississippi's main street




You Might Like


Tweets about this

StevenBDick

Steven Dick RT @MSMainStreet: Congratulations to our 2020 Main Street Award Winners! https://t.co/uXBHuIuUnQ 19 minutes ago

WCBINEWS

WCBI News Irby, a long-time board member, has been active in planning and marketing the downtown area of Columbus. #WCBI https://t.co/0GgIGI78Da 1 hour ago

ourmshome

Our Mississippi Home 4 coastal cities take home 2020 Main Street Award! https://t.co/RP1IkkmPKt 5 hours ago

kshnews

The Star-Herald Kosy Lights program wins Mississippi Main Street award. https://t.co/NR9x1thi3F https://t.co/EpmwP5V27M 9 hours ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News This year’s award recipients included many Main Street associations in northeast Mississippi. For list ⤵ https://t.co/RzaiW3M1LA 9 hours ago

MSMainStreet

Mississippi Main Street Association Congratulations to our 2020 Main Street Award Winners! https://t.co/uXBHuIuUnQ 10 hours ago

printclubroc

PrintClubOfRochester RT @printclubroc: PCoR’s 89th Annual Members Exhibition Main Street Arts Congratulations to our Award Winners!! Carol Acquilano - Jurors C… 11 hours ago

beekgbuzz

beekgbuzz RT @NatlMainStreet: Deadline extended! Nominate an outstanding volunteer in your town for the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award, spo… 16 hours ago