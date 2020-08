B.C. Town Evacuated As Wildfire Rages On Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 00:58s - Published 12 minutes ago B.C. Town Evacuated As Wildfire Rages On Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes in B.C. Okanagan region following a wildfire that reached 1,400 hectares in size. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this