Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Gary RT @Matt_Castle22: THE BOSTON BRUINS DEFEAT THE CAROLINA HURRICANES IN FIVE GAMES TO ADVANCE TO THE SECOND ROUND!! BAD BOYS FOR LIFE!! htt… 4 minutes ago
NHL.com David Pastrnak had two assists in his return to the lineup, and the Bruins defeated the Hurricanes 2-1 in Game 5 to… https://t.co/Ks7io3cT7C 6 minutes ago
My name is Rodney? RT @BruinsDiehards: SERIES. OVER!!!!!!
THE BOSTON BRUINS DEFEAT THE CAROLINA HURRICANES IN 5 GAMES AND MOVE ON TO THE SECOND ROUND!!!!!!!!… 7 minutes ago
GM #23 Boston Bruins Beat Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 & Advance To The Second Round Of The Playoffs 9 minutes ago
Matty's Sports News #NHL Eastern Conference Play-Offs, Round 1, Game 5: Carolina Hurricanes 1 - 2 Boston Bruins (BOS wins series 4-1) https://t.co/WmVpj9vDP7 10 minutes ago
x-Canes Country Largely thanks to a 2-0 deficit in the power play goal column and a lackluster third period, the Canes are heading… https://t.co/ZukcD2rrTU 11 minutes ago
🏒 Joseph Freeman 🏒 RT @puck_report2: ADVANCED: The Boston Bruins have advanced to Round 2 of the #StanleyCup Playoffs after eliminating the Carolina Hurricane… 11 minutes ago
Rafael Pena 🇧🇷🇺🇸⛪ RT @WCVB: The B's are moving on to the second round of the #StanleyCupPlayoffs after their Game 5 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes!!… 12 minutes ago
NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Hurricanes 8/17/2020Extended highlights of the Boston Bruins at the Carolina Hurricanes
NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Hurricanes 8/15/2020Extended highlights of the Boston Bruins at the Carolina Hurricanes
Patrice Bergeron snipes the 2OT winner past MrazekBoston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron scores the 2OT Winner against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of Round One.