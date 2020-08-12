Global  
 

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 08/19/2020

Patrice Bergeron scores in second overtime as Bruins top Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 1

Boston Bruins beat Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 Wednesday in Game 1 of their first-round series that was...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed

After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed The playoff opener between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed because the...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Hockey Night in Canada on CBC: Stanley Cup Playoffs - Boston vs Carolina - Game # 4

Watch the live stream of Hockey Night in Canada as the Boston Bruins meets the Carolina Hurricanes...
CBC.ca - Published


bigwitt1956

Gary RT @Matt_Castle22: THE BOSTON BRUINS DEFEAT THE CAROLINA HURRICANES IN FIVE GAMES TO ADVANCE TO THE SECOND ROUND!! BAD BOYS FOR LIFE!! htt… 4 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com David Pastrnak had two assists in his return to the lineup, and the Bruins defeated the Hurricanes 2-1 in Game 5 to… https://t.co/Ks7io3cT7C 6 minutes ago

discopartysloth

My name is Rodney? RT @BruinsDiehards: SERIES. OVER!!!!!! THE BOSTON BRUINS DEFEAT THE CAROLINA HURRICANES IN 5 GAMES AND MOVE ON TO THE SECOND ROUND!!!!!!!!… 7 minutes ago

GMcCorrister

GM #23 Boston Bruins Beat Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 & Advance To The Second Round Of The Playoffs 9 minutes ago

MattySportsNews

Matty's Sports News #NHL Eastern Conference Play-Offs, Round 1, Game 5: Carolina Hurricanes 1 - 2 Boston Bruins (BOS wins series 4-1) https://t.co/WmVpj9vDP7 10 minutes ago

CanesCountry

x-Canes Country Largely thanks to a 2-0 deficit in the power play goal column and a lackluster third period, the Canes are heading… https://t.co/ZukcD2rrTU 11 minutes ago

JosephF_Hockey5

🏒 Joseph Freeman 🏒 RT @puck_report2: ADVANCED: The Boston Bruins have advanced to Round 2 of the #StanleyCup Playoffs after eliminating the Carolina Hurricane… 11 minutes ago

TheBigRafa1998

Rafael Pena 🇧🇷🇺🇸⛪ RT @WCVB: The B's are moving on to the second round of the #StanleyCupPlayoffs after their Game 5 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes!!… 12 minutes ago


NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Hurricanes 8/17/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Hurricanes 8/17/2020

Extended highlights of the Boston Bruins at the Carolina Hurricanes

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published
NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Hurricanes 8/15/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Hurricanes 8/15/2020

Extended highlights of the Boston Bruins at the Carolina Hurricanes

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published
Patrice Bergeron snipes the 2OT winner past Mrazek [Video]

Patrice Bergeron snipes the 2OT winner past Mrazek

Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron scores the 2OT Winner against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of Round One.

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:31Published