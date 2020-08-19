Global  
 

Goodyear responds after president calls for boycott of Akron's 4th-largest employer

President Donald Trump is calling for the public not to buy Goodyear tires after a report that the Akron tire maker is telling employees not to wear MAGA gear to work or use statements that include “Blue Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter.”

Some Ohio lawmakers are speaking out against President Trump’s tweet calling for the boycott of Goodyear, which is based in Akron.

