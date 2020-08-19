Goodyear responds after president calls for boycott of Akron's 4th-largest employer Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:45s - Published 24 minutes ago Goodyear responds after president calls for boycott of Akron's 4th-largest employer President Donald Trump is calling for the public not to buy Goodyear tires after a report that the Akron tire maker is telling employees not to wear MAGA gear to work or use statements that include “Blue Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CONFUSION SURROUNDING THESTATE'S LARGEST SPORT, FOOTBALL.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Goodyear addresses misconceptions after President Trump’s tweet on alleged ‘MAGA’ hat ban



Some Ohio lawmakers are speaking out against President Trump’s tweet calling for the boycott of Goodyear, which is based in Akron. Credit: WJW Duration: 02:20 Published 2 hours ago

