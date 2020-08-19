Nonprofit Dream Program affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 weeks ago

- the dream program, an ocean - springs non-profit- organization is temporarily - closed due to the corona- virus.- news 25's, gabby cox has the- preview for how the organizatio- is coping.- - routine...something that most - thrive on...but imagine having - disability and your everyday- life being completely torn- apart.

This happened to many- - - - participants who are active in- the dream program due to- covid-19.

- billy dungan, executive directo- of dream: "we had to just stop- what we - were doing and that meant that- all of our athletes were then - basically quarantined - or self-quarantined and then- they had no other activity to - participate in."- dungan, and board member, cheri- - - - auger both have grown children- with down-syndrome that were- active in the program .

- they explained the temporary- shutdown has affected not - just their own way of life, but- also the life of their- - - - children..

Cherie auger,- secretary, board member, mom: - "he still goes out and does - things with some of his friends- and stuff.

They come and get hi- to go to lunch or - whatever.

He does miss- interacting with his athletes - - - - and friends from the dream- program, and he is also engaged- so he doesn't get to see his- fiance very much."- gabby cox, news 25, bridge: - "with about 260 registered- members here at the - dream program, the pandemic has- led them to miss several- - - - opportunities.

Opportunities, - such as ten basketball games, 4- softball games and approximatel- 120 - horseback rides.

However, the - staff and members are certainly- looking forward to re-- opening and returning whenever- - - - it's possible."

Billy dungan, - executive director of dream:- "it's been a very difficult tim- for - all of us and we're looking - forward to being able to get- this thing jump started - once everything blows over."- dungan and the rest of the boar- will re-evaluate the- re-opening of the dream program- at the end of october - where they will look to make- dreams a reality, once again.

- in ocean springs, news 25, gabb- cox.- -