Raptors' Ujiri countersues over altercation

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:26s
Raptors' Ujiri countersues over altercation

Raptors' Ujiri countersues over altercation

The Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operation, Masai Ujiri has filed a countersuit against San Francisco deputy Alan Strickland over an altercation the two had after the Raptors won Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Freddie Joyner has more.

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri filed a countersuit Tuesday against a San Francisco deputy over an altercation the two had after the Raptors won Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The original suit, filed earlier this year by officer Alan Strickland, alleged that Ujiri assaulted him in the moments after Toronto's win and the altercation resulted in "emotional, psychological, physical, and nervous pain and suffering." But newly-released footage appears to show Strickland initiating the incident.

The deputy can be seen grabbing Ujiri by his jacket and shoving him, as Ujiri was attempting to show his team credential to step on the court following the Raptors capturing their first NBA championship in team history.

The two men then exchanged words, and Ujiri held out his credential again.

Strickland shoved Ujiri a second time, and Ujiri shoved Strickland back.

After the two men were separated, Ujiri eventually was able to make it onto the court to celebrate with the rest of the Raptors team.

In a statement released Tuesday to the media, the Raptors said the new video evidence proves Ujiri "was not an aggressor, but instead was the recipient of two very violent, unwarranted actions."




New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy [Video]

New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy

Raptors President files countersuit in courtside altercation

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:49Published

New video shows deputy shove Raptors president Masai Ujiri during altercation at NBA Finals

 Body camera footage of an altercation between Masai Ujiri and a sheriff's deputy at last year's NBA Finals appears to show the deputy as the aggressor.
USATODAY.com

Cop Shoved Raptors President Masai Ujiri Twice During NBA Finals, Video Shows

 Here it is ... video proof Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was SHOVED FIRST in an altercation with a sheriff's deputy during the 2019 NBA Finals. It's..
TMZ.com

