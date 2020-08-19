RAW: Chopper 5 Over LNU Lightning Complex Fire
Chopper 5 captured this video of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire that reached has now reached Vacaville, forcing evacuations.
Families Filling Up Evacuation CentersThe LNU Lightning Complex Fire chased people from their homes early Wednesday morning.
RAW: Chopper 5 Over San Mateo CountyChopper 5 flies over the hazy skies of San Mateo County. The region is part of the CZU Lightning Complex Fire.
LNU Lightning Complex Fire Burns Towards Vacaville, Prompts Evacuation OrdersEvacuations are being ordered in northwest Vacaville on Wednesday morning after the LNU Lightning Complex Fire exploded in size overnight.