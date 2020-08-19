Global  
 

RAW: Chopper 5 Over LNU Lightning Complex Fire

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
RAW: Chopper 5 Over LNU Lightning Complex Fire

RAW: Chopper 5 Over LNU Lightning Complex Fire

Chopper 5 captured this video of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire that reached has now reached Vacaville, forcing evacuations.


