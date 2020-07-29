Global  
 

Could the River City be an All America city

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Could the River City be an All America city
Mason City poised for greatness

Hilary clinton./// one local city could be on the verge of a big honor this evening ?

"* competing with several cities across the country for the title of all?

"*america city.

Kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki joins us live from one of the finalists, our very own mason city.

Nick?

Yes george and katie ?

"* there are 20 cities in the running for the honor and mason city is the only one in iowa up for the award.

Right now you are seeing the video put together by the city and chamber of commerce highlighting some of the achievements of mason city.

Each year ?

"* 10 communities are honored as an all?

"*america city for engaging residents in innovative ?

"* inclusive ?

"* and effective efforts tackling local issues.

I spoke with mayor bill schickel earlier this afternoon.

He says the river city does have a lot to be proud of we have a great story to tell.

I was able to talk to the panel of experts and the judges today about what we represent.

The hometown of meredith wilson, made famous in the music man, the architecture and then the resurgence of downtown.

Mayor schickel says they'll find out later today if mason city is crowned an all?

"*america city.

Thank you nick.

Rochester was named an all?

"* america city




