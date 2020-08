The 'Welcome to Sweetie Pies' star and producer has been arrested on federal charges stemming from...



Related videos from verified sources Sweetie Pie's manager charged with conspiracy of murder-for-hire



Reality star and manager of Jackson's Sweetie Pie's restaurant James timothy norman is in jail. He is charged in a murder for hire plot that killed his nephew. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:14 Published 20 hours ago KSBW 8 Pet of the Week: Sweetie Pie!



Meet Sweetie Pie! This two month old kitten and she is as sweet as her name suggests! Make an appointment to meet Sweetie Pie by going to SPCAMC.org or calling the SPCA for Monterey County at (831).. Credit: KSBW Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago