Operation LeGend will continue until Kansas City crime drops, AG William Barr says Video Credit: WDAF - Duration: 01:25s - Published 9 minutes ago Operation LeGend will continue until Kansas City crime drops, AG William Barr says U.S. Attorney General William Barr visited Kansas City Wednesday, speaking at the Federal Courthouse downtown to give an update on Operation LeGend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources William Barr Says Operation Legend Has Been Successful In Kansas City Watch VideoAttorney General William Barr says Operation Legend has tracked down 18 murder suspects in...

Newsy - Published 6 hours ago







Tweets about this Kaitlyn Schwers RT @fox4kc: And as long as Barr is U.S. attorney general, he said the extra federal agents will remain in action until there’s a significan… 1 minute ago Rick McCargar RT @TheJusticeDept: “Our work is just getting started. There is no more important mission for the Department of Justice than keeping our co… 2 minutes ago FOX4 News And as long as Barr is U.S. attorney general, he said the extra federal agents will remain in action until there’s… https://t.co/E6GVPWU0Bi 10 minutes ago