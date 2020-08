Historic night planned for DNC night 3 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:10s - Published 9 minutes ago Historic night planned for DNC night 3 Historic night planned for DNC night 3 as Sen. Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CONVENTION TONIGHT.CALIFORNIA SENATOR KAMALAHARRIS WILL BECOME THE FIRSTWOMAN OF COLOR TO FORMALLY JOINA MAJOR PARTY'SPRESIDENTIALTICKET.THE DNC WILL ALSO INCLUDESPEECHES BY FORMER PRESIDENTBARACK OBAMA AND 2016DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE, HILLARYCLINTON.ABC'S ZOHREEN SHAH IS INWILMINGTON, DELAWARE WITH MORE.TONIGHT, CALIFORNIA SENATORKAMALA HARRIS ON THE VERGE OFMAKING HISTORY AS THE FIRSTBLACK WOMAN AND ASIAN AMERICANTO BE NOMINATED TO A MAJORPARTY'S PRESIDENTIAL TICKET.HER APPEARANCE INSIDE THE CHASECENTER IN DELAWARE [YOU CAN USETHAT GREAT VIDEO HERE] COMINGONE WEEK AFTER JOE BIDENSELECTED HER AS HIS RUNNINGMATE AND JOE, I'M SOPROUD TO STAND WITH YOU.AND I DO SO, MINDFUL OF ALL THEHEROIC-AND AMBITIOUS-WOMENBEFORE ME WHOSE SACRIFICE,DETERMINATION, AND RESILIENCEMAKES MY PRESENCE HERE TODAYEVEN POSSIBLE.AUG 12 HARRIS' TEAM SAYSSHE HOPES VOTERS WILL BE ABLETO SEE THEMSELVES IN HERSPEECH.SHE'S EXPECTED TO SET OUT HERVISION FOR THE NATION, ANDMAKE A CASE FORELECTING JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT-SOMETHING THE NATION GOT AIT'S ABOUT WHO WE ARE AS ACOUNTRY.AUG 12 LAST NIGHT, THE SENATORWATCHED AS DELEGATES AROUNDTHE COUNTRY PLEDGED THEIRSUPPORT FOR BIDEN'SPRESIDENCY---MOMENTS LATER HE OFFICIALLYACCEPTED THE NOMINATION QUICKNAT HERE OF THE BALLOONSFALLING ON THEM ?..FOLLOWED BYHIS WIFE JILL BIDEN MAKING THECASE FOR WHY HE SHOULD BEBRING US TOGETHER AND MAKE USWHOLE, CARRY US FORWARD IN OURTIME OF NEED, KEEP THE PROMISEOF AMERICA FOR ALL OF US.THIS AFTERNOON, JOE BIDENSPEAKING TO THE DNC'S HISPANICCAUCUS, GIVING A LITTLEPREVIEW OF HIS NEWRUNNINGMATE'S WIDELYANTICIPATED SPEECH TONIGHT:SOT TBD - KAMALA AND I WILL BEFIGHTING FOR EVERY SINGLELATINO VOTE.WE CAN'T DO THIS WITHOUT YOU.ZOHREEN TAG: ALSO SPEAKINGTONIGHT: SENATOR ELIZABETHWARREN- HOPING TO GENERATEEXCITEMENT FOR BIDEN IN THELEFT WING OF THE PARTY.AND BARACK OBAMA - LIKE KAMALAZOHREEN SHAH ABC NEWSWILMINGTONNEVADA STATE SENATOR YVANNACANCELA DELIVERED PART OF THEKEYNOTE





