Pine Gulch Firefighters Describe Work Behind The Fire Line

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Pine Gulch Firefighters Describe Work Behind The Fire Line

Firefighters at the Pine Gulch Fire provided a behind the scenes look at how hard they're working to get the fire under control.


Related videos from verified sources

Grizzly Creek Fire could impact Glenwood Canyon, Colorado River long after it's contained, experts say [Video]

Grizzly Creek Fire could impact Glenwood Canyon, Colorado River long after it's contained, experts say

Colorado officials have called the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon a national priority — not only does the wildfire continue grow in dry conditions and across steep terrain, it has kept..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:04Published
New Evacuations Announced For Pine Gulch Fire, 2nd Largest In Colorado History [Video]

New Evacuations Announced For Pine Gulch Fire, 2nd Largest In Colorado History

The Pine Gulch Fire is the second largest in Colorado history.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:04Published
Pine Gulch Fire Now 3rd Largest In Colorado History [Video]

Pine Gulch Fire Now 3rd Largest In Colorado History

The Pine Gulch Fire is now the third largest fire in Colorado history. It has burned 87,778 acres, 494 more acres than the High Park Fire in 2012.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:33Published