Officials warn to stay indoors as Northern California fires cause poor air quality

SCU Lightning Complex fire causes terrible air quality in CaliforniaMultiple fires are burning in Contra Costa County, Alameda County, Santa Clara County, Stanislaus County, and San Joaquin County, California on Wednesday (August 19), causing terrible air quality.
Air quality diminishes as more smokes fills the Central CoastThose sensitive to air quality should try to stay indoors
Poor air quality for much of Colorado Friday due to large wildfiresHealth advisories and action alerts for poor air quality due mainly to wildfire smoke have been issued for most of Colorado Friday as smoke fills the mountains and Front Range due to several large..