Fires Cause Mandatory Evacuations in Sonoma Conuty

Wilson Walker reports on how mandatory evacuation order were expanded due to the growing LNU Lightning Complex Fires.



Related videos from verified sources Families Fight To Save Their Homes As Fire Surround Napa's Capell Valley



Don Ford reports on families exhausted from battling LNU Complex Fires to preserve their homes (8-19-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:25 Published 6 minutes ago Cal Fire Issues New Evacuation Orders In Santa Cruz County



Flames from a series of lightning-caused fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties expanded across the region amid high heat and windy conditions, and additional evacuations were underway Wednesday.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 05:42 Published 1 hour ago Lightning Sparked Wildfires Raging Across Northern California Counties



Wildfires raging out of control across the Bay Area have forced evacuations in Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, Napa and Sonoma Counties. Katie Nielsen talked to evacuees and tells us.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:59 Published 19 hours ago