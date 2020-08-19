Global  
 

Fires Cause Mandatory Evacuations in Sonoma Conuty

Wilson Walker reports on how mandatory evacuation order were expanded due to the growing LNU Lightning Complex Fires.

Families Fight To Save Their Homes As Fire Surround Napa's Capell Valley

Don Ford reports on families exhausted from battling LNU Complex Fires to preserve their homes (8-19-2020)

Cal Fire Issues New Evacuation Orders In Santa Cruz County

Flames from a series of lightning-caused fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties expanded across the region amid high heat and windy conditions, and additional evacuations were underway Wednesday..

Lightning Sparked Wildfires Raging Across Northern California Counties

Wildfires raging out of control across the Bay Area have forced evacuations in Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, Napa and Sonoma Counties. Katie Nielsen talked to evacuees and tells us..

