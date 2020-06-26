|
|
|
Flick delighted to reach Champions League final
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Flick delighted with 8-2 demolition of Barcelona
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick spoke of his joy at seeing his side defeatBarcelona 8-2 in the Champions League.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says his team are far from done with the season after securing their record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:25Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick said his team must defend better in the Champions League final...
SoccerNews.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|