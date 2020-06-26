Flick delighted to reach Champions League final

Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick 's side saw off Lyon.

We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says his team are far from done with the season after securing their record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown.

Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern crush Chelsea to move into last eight Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick praises Robert Lewandowski as his side thrash Chelsea to reach the Champions League quarter-finals where they will play Barcelona.

Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an "enormous quality" and they are not just focusing on Lionel..

Flick delighted with 8-2 demolition of Barcelona Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick spoke of his joy at seeing his side defeatBarcelona 8-2 in the Champions League.

"We deserved to win," PSG coach says as they reach Champions League final Thomas Tuchel says PSG "deserved to win" as they booked their first ever trip to a Champions League final.

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory Thousands spill into Paris' Champs Elysee Avenue as Paris St Germain book ticket to the Champions League Final.

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final The club eased to a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in a one-sided semi-final in Lisbon on Tuesday.View on euronews

Barcelona sack manager Quique Setien after his side's humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Barcelona have suffered a horrid 2020 as a football team, a club, and an institution. The 8-2 battering sustained at the hands of Bayern Munich was a result..

Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern - Lyon coach Statistics will count for nothing when underdogs Olympique Lyonnais take on free-scoring Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final coach Rudi Garcia warns.

Bayern Munich's relentless march through this season's Champions League continues as they brush aside Lyon to book a final showdown with Paris St-Germain.

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick said his team must defend better in the Champions League final...