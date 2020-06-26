Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Flick delighted to reach Champions League final

Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.


FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Bayern breeze through to final showdown with PSG

 Bayern Munich's relentless march through this season's Champions League continues as they brush aside Lyon to book a final showdown with Paris St-Germain.
BBC News
Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern - Lyon coach

Statistics will count for nothing when underdogs Olympique Lyonnais take on free-scoring Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final coach Rudi Garcia warns.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:11Published

Could he? - the full timeline of why Messi wants to leave Barcelona

 Barcelona have suffered a horrid 2020 as a football team, a club, and an institution. The 8-2 battering sustained at the hands of Bayern Munich was a result..
WorldNews

Barca sack Setien following Bayern humiliation

 Barcelona sack manager Quique Setien after his side's humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
BBC News

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final

The club eased to a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in a one-sided semi-final in Lisbon on Tuesday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory

Thousands spill into Paris' Champs Elysee Avenue as Paris St Germain book ticket to the Champions League Final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:09Published
"We deserved to win," PSG coach says as they reach Champions League final

Thomas Tuchel says PSG "deserved to win" as they booked their first ever trip to a Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:52Published

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club


Hans-Dieter Flick Hans-Dieter Flick German football player and manager

Flick delighted with 8-2 demolition of Barcelona

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick spoke of his joy at seeing his side defeatBarcelona 8-2 in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

It's not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona: Hansi Flick

 Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an "enormous quality" and they are not just focusing on Lionel..
WorldNews
Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern crush Chelsea to move into last eight

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick praises Robert Lewandowski as his side thrash Chelsea to reach the Champions League quarter-finals where they will play Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:29Published
We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says his team are far from done with the season after securing their record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:25Published

Flick warns Bayern must improve in Champions League final

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick said his team must defend better in the Champions League final...
SoccerNews.com - Published


PSG train ahead of Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig

Kylian Mbappe trains on Monday and could be fit for Paris St Germain's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:35Published
Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory

Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:30Published
Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published