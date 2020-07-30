Break-ins at San Diego Little League field

The fate of a local little league is up in the air after a string of costly break-ins dating back six months.



Related videos from verified sources Imperial Beach Little League's concession stand burglarized



Three people were captured on camera burgalrizing an Imperial Beach Little League concession stand. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 00:21 Published 1 week ago 'Gut-wrenching' theft devastates little league in El Cajon



'Gut-wrenching' theft devastates little league in El Cajon Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago Jamul family mourns loss of husband from COVID-19



A Jamul family is mourning the loss from COVID-19 of a former little league coach and employee at Taylor Guitars. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:04 Published 3 weeks ago