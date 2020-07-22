A better chance of thunderstorms for southern Arizona

FORECAST: We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning with slight chances for thunderstorms



The Valley remains under an Excessive Heat Warning today with a slight chance for thunderstorms late this afternoon. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:25 Published 4 days ago

Not much relief from the heat



Hot temperatures continue along with a chance of thunderstorms Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago