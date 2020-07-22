Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A better chance of thunderstorms for southern Arizona

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:24s - Published
A better chance of thunderstorms for southern Arizona

A better chance of thunderstorms for southern Arizona

Hurricane Genevieve will help bring some relief in the form of rain and cooler temperatures


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WessexWeather

𝕎𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕩𝕎𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣 (𝕊𝕚𝕞𝕠𝕟) 🇬🇧 Better chance of #Thunderstorms for Southern England later but once again I’m not that optimistic, especially for c… https://t.co/G06iJAHfxB 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

FORECAST: We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning with slight chances for thunderstorms [Video]

FORECAST: We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning with slight chances for thunderstorms

The Valley remains under an Excessive Heat Warning today with a slight chance for thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:25Published
Not much relief from the heat [Video]

Not much relief from the heat

Hot temperatures continue along with a chance of thunderstorms

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:02Published
Monsoon kicking into the gear this week! [Video]

Monsoon kicking into the gear this week!

We're tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim, in the White Mountains and in southern Arizona.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:01Published