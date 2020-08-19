Deadly Hurricane Genevieve hammers Mexico's southern baja peninsula

Hurricane Genevieve hit Los Cabos, Mexico on Wednesday.

(August 19, 2020).

According to local reports, two people have already died due to high surf.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said, Genevieve was once a Category 4 hurricane, and is now weakened to Category 1, and has issued a hurricane warning for the area including Los Cabos and the town of Todos Santos.

It's expected to pass near the southern portion of the peninsula Wednesday night and Thursday.