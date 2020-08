NFL Round up

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:56s - Published 2 days ago

The recent changes to the NFL and taking a look at the latest for local players in the league.

KARI OSEP.

TODAY SEEMS LIKE APERFECT DAY TO TALK A LITTLEFOOTBALL.

..SINCE BARRING ANY SETBACKS THE20-20 NFL SEASON IS SET TOKICK OFF IN LESS THAN A MONTHWITH A TEXANS AND CHIEFSMATCHUP ON SEPTEMBER TENTH.

NOTONLY DID THIS OFFSEASON IN THEMIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC BRING ALOT OF CHANGES FOR THE LEAGUE.

..THE NFL BOASTS MANY OTHERCHANGES AFTER A BUSY OFFSEASONOF MOVES.FIRST OFF THE RAIDERS MADE THEIRHOME IN LAS VEGASOFFICIAL.

WITH BAKERSFIELD'S OWNDEREK CARR AND HIS TEAMBREAKING IN THEIR NEW DIGS A THERAIDERS HEADQUARTERS INHENDERSON NEVADA FOR TRAININGCAMP.THE FORMER BCHS SLINGER HAS BEENUSING THE TIME IN CAMPFINDING CHEMISTRY WITH ALL THENEW WEAPONS THE RAIDERS ACQUIREDIN THE OFFSEASON.BUT CARR, LIKE EVERYONE ELSEACROSS THE LEAGUE, IS ALSOADJUSTING TO THIS NEW LOOKTRAINING PERIOD DURING THEPANDEMIC.BEFORE YOU COME IN THE DOOR YOUHAVETO DO A COVID TEST..

YOU MAY GETHERE AT, YOU KNOW, 515 BUT YOUGOT TO WAIT, YOU KNOW, 20MINUTES BEFORE YOU GET IT YOUKNOW GET YOUR TEST IT'S JUST,IT'S A DIFFERENT MAN.

BUTEVERYONE'S, EVERYONE'S HAVING TODO IT.

EVERYONE'SGOT TO, YOU KNOW, GRIND THROUGHIT, AND SOMEONE'S GONNA COME OUTONTOP.CARR IS ENTERING HIS SEVENTHYEAR WITH THE RAIDERSFOLLOWING TWO SEASONS OFADJUSTING TO JON GRUDEN'SOFFENSIVE SYSTEM.MEANWHILE FELLOW LOCAL TALENT DJREED.

.

.IS LOOKING GOODIN HIS NEW BLUE AND GREENTHREADS AFTER HAVING TO TRADEOUT THE NINERS SCARLET AND GOLD..WHEN THEY TRADED HIMTO THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS EARLIERTHIS MONTH.REED IS WORKING TO RECOVER FROMA TORN PECTORALSUFFERED EARLY JULY, SO HE'LLSTAY ON SEATTLE'SACTIVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY LISTUNTIL HE RECEIVES FULLMEDICAL CLEARANCE.AND THE GREEN BAY PACKERS NEWESTBAKERSFIELDBOYS JORDAN LOVE AND KRYS BARNESARE MAKING THE MOSTOF THEIR CAMP TO PROVE THEIRWORTH ON THE GREEN ANDGOLD'S DEPTH CHART.GONNA BE A LITTLE HARDER TIMEFOR THE TWO OF THEM TOSHOW WHERE THEY ARE AT WITHOUT ATYPICALPRESEASON.

BUT LOVE CURRENTLYSITS IN THE SECOND SEATBEHIND STARTING QUARTERBACKAARON RODGERS.FORMER LOS ANGELES CHARGERSQUARTERBACKPHILIP RIVERS IS BUSY FINDINGCOMFORT WITH HIS NEW TEAM..THE INDY COLTS.

ALTHOUGH HE'SBACK WITH SOME FAMILIAR FACESON THE COACHING STAFF.SPEAKING OF COACHES CHANGES.

..FORMERCOWBOYS HEAD COACH JASON GARRETTIS GETTING HIS FEETWET IN CAMP AS THE NEW YORKGIANTS OFFENSIVECOORDINATOR.AND OF COURSE THE MAJOR STORYLINE COMING INTO CAMP HAS BEENTHE RECOVERY OF ALEX SMITH WHOHAS BATTLED BACK FOR TWOYEARS FROM A LIFE THREATENINGLEG INJURY.

MANY BELIEVED HISCAREER WAS OVER BUT WASHINGTON'SQ-B IS WORKINGTO PROVE OTHERWISE.

.

.SAYINGTHE LAST HURDLE INRETURNING TO NORMAL WILL BETAKING A HIT.PRETTY INCREDIBLE TO WATCHSMITH'S RETURN TO THEFOOTBALL FIELD AND IT WILL BEPRETTY INCREDIBLE TOSEE A 20-20 NFL SEASON KICK OFFNEXT MONTH.FOR 23ABC SPORTS, I'M KARI OSEP,BACK TO YOU.AIR QUALITY IN BAKERSFIELD HASREACHED VERY UNHEALTHYLEVELS DUE TO WILDFIRE SMOKE.23ABC'S METEOROLOGIST BRANDONAIR QUALITY IN BAKERSFIELD HASREACHED VERY UNHEALTHY