Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Remembering India's former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary | Oneindia News

Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was born on this day.

Rajiv served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984-1989 before he was assassinated by the LTTE terrorists in 1991.

VIKING 1 WAS LAUNCHED BY NASA USING A TITAN LAUNCH VEHICLE.

It became the first space probe to successfully land on Mars.

The deadly conventional war between IRAN-IRAQ came to an end on 20th August 1988 which began when Iraq invaded Iran on September 22, 1980.

The war between the two middle eastern countries ended when Iran accepted the UN-brokered ceasefire.

The first commercial radio station began operating in Detroit, Michigan.

The radio station was started by The Detroit News newspaper


