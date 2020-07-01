Lady Louise Windsor to get GCSE results

Global  
 

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is among the thousands receivingGCSE results today.

Lady Louise, daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex,attends school in Ascot, Berkshire.

The teenager was preparing to take herexams before schools closed in March during lockdown.

Like other pupils acrossthe country, her results will be based on her teachers’ estimates, if higherthan the controversial moderated grades, following the Government’s U-turnamid the debacle over this year’s exams. Buckingham Palace said Lady Louise’sresults will be kept a private matter.


Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex Youngest son of Elizabeth II


Ascot, Berkshire Ascot, Berkshire Affluent small town in east Berkshire, England


Buckingham Palace Buckingham Palace Official London residence and principal workplace of the British monarch

Trending: Buckingham Palace release pictures from Princess Beatrice's wedding, Big Sean pays tribute to ex Naya Rivera and Ryan [Video]

Trending: Buckingham Palace release pictures from Princess Beatrice's wedding, Big Sean pays tribute to ex Naya Rivera and Ryan

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding [Video]

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi leaving the church after the service, and the couple with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.They were married in a small family ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Buckingham Palace said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen [Video]

Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace confirmed.Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace but the ceremony was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

