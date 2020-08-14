|
|
|
Sen. Kamala Harris Officially Named Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate At DNC
Sen. Kamala Harris Officially Named Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate At DNC
It was a historic night for Democrats as they nominated the first woman of color to a national ticket, Sen.
Kamala Harris, and Wednesday night, she had to make her case while getting help from a Democratic party powerhouse; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
|
