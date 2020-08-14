Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Kamala Harris Officially Named Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate At DNC

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:14s - Published
Sen. Kamala Harris Officially Named Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate At DNC

Sen. Kamala Harris Officially Named Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate At DNC

It was a historic night for Democrats as they nominated the first woman of color to a national ticket, Sen.

Kamala Harris, and Wednesday night, she had to make her case while getting help from a Democratic party powerhouse; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Women's groups call for an end to sexist, racists attacks against Kamala Harris

Women's advocacy groups are calling for an end to racist and sexist attacks recently launched against...
CBS News - Published

Motorcade arrives at Chase Center before Kamala Harris DNC speech

A motorcade arrives at the Chase Center in Wilmington, DE, where Democratic Vice Presidential...
Delawareonline - Published

Trump says he hasn’t been blunt with Kamala Harris, doesn’t see her as threat in presidential race

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he has not been blunt with Democratic vice-presidential...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Clinton: This isn't a 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election [Video]

Clinton: This isn't a 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election

2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday urged Americans to vote in droves this November and said, "Don't forget, Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes, and still..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:27Published
'When we vote, things change': Harris [Video]

'When we vote, things change': Harris

Senator Kamala Harris kicked off night three of the Democratic National Convention by talking about the obstacles to voting and offering viewers a number to text to help them get a "voting plan."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published
Giffords: Biden 'will be there for you' on gun violence [Video]

Giffords: Biden 'will be there for you' on gun violence

During a segment on gun violence in the United States on the third day of the DNC Wednesday, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who suffered severe brain injury during a shooting in 2012, urged..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published