Kamala Harris Makes History At Day 3 Of Democratic National Convention

CBS4 Miami
Kamala Harris Makes History At Day 3 Of Democratic National Convention
CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on day three of the DNC.

Senator Cory Booker on the DNC, Kamala Harris and the fight over USPS funding

A Democratic National Convention unlike any other kicks off Monday night. Senator Cory Booker, one of...
CBS News - Published

Senator Kamala Harris to make history when she accepts vice president nomination at DNC

Senator Kamala Harris will make history Wednesday night when she accepts the vice president...
CBS News - Published

Barack Obama's speech and what else to expect for Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, headline Day 3...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPR CBS News Mediaite



Milwaukeeans host watch party for Kamala Harris [Video]

Milwaukeeans host watch party for Kamala Harris

One local delegate hosted a watch party Wednesday night so people could come togetehr and watch as Kamala Harris was officially nominated as the democratic candidate for vice president of the United..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:08Published
Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell discuss race, diversity, DNC night 3 [Video]

Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell discuss race, diversity, DNC night 3

Night three of the DNC has wrapped up and our Charles Benson spoke with former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and former Democratic candidate for Gov. Mahlon Mitchell about racism, equality, and of..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:39Published
Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Discusses Kamala Harris Historic Night [Video]

Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Discusses Kamala Harris Historic Night

DeFede explains how she will impact the campaign trail, particularly Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:18Published