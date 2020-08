Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:20s - Published 11 minutes ago

Restaurant owners in the Fondren District say they were caught off guard when the lights went out Wednesday night.

Fondren restaurants and businesses in the dark after lights are turned off

WHERE MANY BUSY RESTUARANTS WEREFORCED TO CLOSE DOWN AFTER THEENTIRE BLOCKLOST POWER.

ENTERGY SAYS THEY SENT OUTAUTOMATEDCALLS TO NOTIFY PEOPLE WHO MIGHTBEAFFECTED.BUT THE BUSINESS WE SPOKE WITHSAID THEYHAD NO IDEA.WITNESSES SAY THE POWER FIRSTWENT OUTAROUND 7 OCLOCK.RESTAURANTS LIKE ROOSTERS WEREFORCED TO CLOSE DOWN DURING ONEOF THEIRBUSIEST HOURS.ACCORDING TO ROOSTERS' OWNERNATHAN GLEN, HE CLAIMS HE NEVERRECEIVED ANOTICE.

NATHAN GLEN - OWNER ROOSTERS00:41- MAN YOU'VE GOT NINE ORTENRESTAURANTS CLOSED DOWN FULL OFPEOPLE KITCHEN SMOKINGOUT , YOU KNOW THEIR ONLYRESPONSE WAS WELL YOU'VE ALLBEEN NOTIFIED 00:4801:15- ITS VERY HARD ATMOSPHERETO WORK IN AND DURING COVID YOUKNOW WE NEED ALL THE BREAKS WECAN GET RIGHT NOW IT IS A HARDTIME TO MAKE A LIVING IN THERESTUARANT BUSINESS AND YOU KNOWWE JUST NEED A BREAK01:24STEWART HORSLEY/CUSTOMER 0:37WALKERS POWER WAS OUT AS WELLBUT THEY HAVE GENERATORS , THEYWERE ABLE TO PROVIDE THE FULLMENU SO WE DECIDED TO EATHERE 00:45AND YOU CAN SEE WALKERS DRIVE INCONTINUED TO SERVE CUSTOMERSDESPITETHE POWER OUTAGE.THEY LIT CANDLES AND SEATEDCUSTOMERS ON THE PATIO.

A SPOKESPERSON FROM ENTERGY SAYSMOST THEBUILDINGS AFFECTED WERERESIDENTIAL AND THE WORK ISBEING DONE DURING A TIMEWITH THE LEAST IMPACT ON PEOPLE.LIVE IN FONDREN, CECIL HANNIBAL16 WAPT NEWS.

ENTERGY RELEASED THIS ST