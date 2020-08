COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Ole Miss, MUW, Dobbs says

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:28s - Published 2 days ago

COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported on the campuses of two Mississippi universities.

ANDIN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, NEARLY TWOTHOUSANDSTUDENTS IN QUARANTINE AFTERCOMING IN CONTACT WITH ANINFECTEDPERSON.DR. THOMAS DOBBS SAYS IT'SINVEVITABLETHAT SOME CAMPUSES WILL HAVE TOTEMPORARILY CLOSE AS POSITIVECASESCONTINUE TO RISE.

STATE HEALTH OFFICER DR. THOMASDOBBSSAYS,IN THE PAST WEEK, 132 STUDENTSAND 84 TEACHERS HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.AS A RESULT, MORE THAN19-HUNDRED STUDENTSAND 328 TEACHERS AND STAFF AREINQUARANTINE.DR. DOBBS SAYS CASES AREEXPECTED TOINCREASE IN SCHOOLS.DR. DOBBS:SOME SCHOOLS WILLHAVE TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY.THAT'S INEVITABLE.BEGINNING NEXT WEEK, THE STATEIS ROLLINGOUT MORE TESTING FOR TEACHERS.16 TESTING TEAMS WILL ROTATETHROUGHOUTLOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENTS.IF YOU GO TO OUR WEBSITE...TEACHERS CAN SIGNED UP FORFREE TESTING .

ON THAT ROTATIONAND SO STAY TUNED THAT WILL BEAVAILABLE STARTING NEXTMONDAY.WHEN IT COMES TO COLLEGES, THESTATELEARNED WEDNESDAY ABOUT TWOOUTBREAKS -ONE AT OLE MISS, THE OTHER ATTHE W.THE ONE AT THE W HAS SOME TRACEBACK TO THE COTTON DISTRICTIN STARKVILLE.

WE KNOW WHEN PEOPLE GETIN GROUPS THEY ARE ABSOLUTELYGOING TO SPREAD CORONAVIRUS.

THEGOVERNOR - PLEADING WITHCITIZENSTO KEEP WEARING MASKS ANDPRACTICESOCIAL DISTANCING.IF WE WANT TO KEEP OUR KIDS INSCHOOL, IF WE WANT TO KEEP OURCOLLEGES OPEN, IF WE WANT TOHAVEAN OPPORTUNITY TO HAVE COLLEGEFOOTBALL, WE HAVE TO REMAINVIGILANT.

AS FAR AS THE COLLEGE OUTBREAKS,DOCTORDOBBS SAYS THE STATE STILLWAITING ON LABRESULTS, BUT THEY'RE EXPECTING AHIGHNUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES AMONGMANYSTUDENTS.TROY.

