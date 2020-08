PGA golfer Mark Wilson returns to Wisconsin State Golf Open Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:06s - Published 7 minutes ago PGA golfer Mark Wilson returns to Wisconsin State Golf Open Mark Wilson won five times on the PGA Tour, and 9 times professionally. Born in Menomonee Falls and after attending high school at Wisconsin Lutheran, he loves coming back and giving back. 0

